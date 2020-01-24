Jajpur: District Collector Ranjan Kumar Das has issued instructions for shutdown of all educational institutions in the district after a rogue elephant killed two people Thursday night. They will remain closed till forest department personnel manage to drive the elephant away.

The two were trampled to death by the elephant at Godipatna village under Panikoili police limits in this district late Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Chintamani Ram and Ishwar Das, the residents of Godipatna village. Forest department officials visited the village Friday and assured the families of the deceased that they will get government compensation.

Sources said, a rogue elephant has been wreaking havoc in Korei and Vyasnagar locality. The animal has come inside human habitat in search of food from Pachikota forest.

Later in the day, forest officials confirmed that the elephant has been driven away to the Tamaka forest by a team of 75 forest personnel led by Ranger Debendra Patnaik. The movement of elephant is being constantly monitored, said sources.

PNN