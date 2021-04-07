Jajpur: Jajpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR Tuesday afternoon suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjay Dash for alleged dereliction of duty.

According to a source, five cops including a female Home Guard in uniform were dancing to the tune of a popular Odia number to celebrate Holi inside a police station in Jajpur district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The gross dereliction of duty had taken place at Panikoili police station, an official said.

The faces and uniforms of the dancing police personnel were seen smeared in colours in the viral video. Moreover, other employees of the police station were seen clapping and cheering the dancing cops.

“The incident which violated rules may have taken place on the occasion of Holi. ASI Sanjay Dash was placed under suspension after preliminary inquiry,” the district police chief said.

An unknown person captured the video on a mobile phone and posted it on social media a few days ago. “We have launched a probe and action will be taken against the other police personnel involved in the incident on the basis of the inquiry report,” the SP expressed.

PNN