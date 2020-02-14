Rasulpur: The district administration of Jajpur is working round the clock to ensure success of the three-day World Muslim Conference starting February 29. The conference which is being held after a gap of 24 years will take place at Brahmabarada under Rasulpur block.

District Collector Ranjan Kumar Das, (SP) Charan Singh Meena, sub-collector Narayan Chandra Dhal and other officials recently visited the ijtema (congregation) place. The reviewed drinking water and toilet facilities and also discussed ways and means to control traffic during the three-day conference.

The officials also had a meeting with Aalami Ijtema committee chairman Zabir Alli and other officials. Brahmabarada sarpanch Bijay Das and Maheswarpur sarpanch Amulya Patra were also present.

As a large number of Muslims will attend the conference special care has been taken to monitor the law and order situation. The administration is confident that Hindus residing in the locality will work hand in hand with the authorities to make the conference a huge success.

“For this spiritual congregation, the World Muslim Organisation chose Brahmabarada panchayat out of four places in the Odisha and the district administration is grateful to it,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Officials are reviewing on a daily basis the lodging and boarding facilities, traffic management and entry and exit points of the conference area.

PNN