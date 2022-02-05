Kalinganagar: With recent start of process for the beautification of historic Vyasa Sarovar shrine, the local farmers have feared loss of their farmlands as Jajpur district administration is now to acquire 294 acres of land for the ambitious project, a source said Saturday.

According to the source, Odisha government earlier sanctioned Rs 64 crore from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds for the beautification project. However, the farmers in Vyasanagar civic limits and its nearby areas such as Mundamala, Khandahata, Biramanipur, Rachhipur, Jodabara and Jhatiasahi have lost their sleeps over the issue that their farmlands might be acquired for the purpose.

Hundreds of farmers met Kalinganagar Additional Collector Santosh Kumar Mishra Friday afternoon and submitted a memorandum in this regard. Vast patch of farmlands close to the Vyasa Sarovar shrine and its surrounding areas are under ownership of the local farmers. They have been cultivating the farmlands for over 200 years. They grow paddy, horse gram, green gram, bitter gourd, pointed gourd and lady finger on them to eke out their livings, the memorandum stated.

“Jajpur district administration has started acquiring the farmlands for beautification of Vyasa Sarovar shrine in a manner which does not confirm to the prescribed norms. The farmers were not even informed prior to the acqusition drive. They possess Rocords of Right (RoRs). Some farmers have conducted sale/purchase deeds at Sub Registrar office and some others are regularly paying land revenue,” more than 60 affected persons including Ramesh Chandra Rout, Rabindra Rout, Muralidhar Patra, Surendra Nayak and Sridhar Nayak said.

A number of farmers have lost their RoR in natural calamities. With a humanistic approach, the Jajpur district administration should consider the demands of farmers and give them justice, they appealed.

It is pertinent to mention, lakhs of visitors throng the Vyasa Sarovar shrine in Jajpur in a year. The demand for provision of basic amenities at the tourist destination has been growing since long back.

Lack of drinking water facility at the historic site, toilet and restroom for visitors, especially for the women, have created displeasure.

As per Hindu mythology, Duryodhan was hiding in Gupta Ganga of the Vyasa Sarovar shrine during Mahabharat war. Later, Bheema, one of the Pandavas, spotted Duryodhan and broke his thigh. The tourist place is therefore popular among devotees and visitors.

Eleven-day-long Vyasa Sarovar Mela is coducted every year at the Vyasa Sarovar Ground with more than seven lakh devotees taking part. Revelers also come from Keonjhar and Dhenkanal districts to attend the fair and pray to lord Vyasadev and Raghabaji Gosain.

PNN