Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 2,603 new Covid-19 cases, of which 349 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,64,705. Active caseload in the state now stands at 26,965.

Odisha also reported 22 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,711 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported 23 Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Khurda reported the highest deaths (seven). It was followed by Cuttack and Sundargarh districts (three each), Keonjhar (two) and Balasore, Boudh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh and Subarnapur districts (one each).

Out of total 2,603 new infections, 1,521 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,082 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 2,697 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 444 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 205 new infections.

Also read: OMBADC-funded mega drinking water projects fail in 6 districts

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (102), Balasore (48), Bargarh (51), Bhadrak (37), Bolangir (60), Boudh (37), Deogarh (21), Dhenkanal (64), Gajapati (64), Ganjam (85), Jagatsinghpur (60), Jajpur (133), Jharsuguda (57), Kalahandi (60), Kandhamal (26), Kendrapara (63), Keonjhar (43), Koraput (94), Malkangiri (19), Mayurbhanj (104), Nabarangpur (62), Nayagarh (67), Nuapada (87), Puri (41), Rayagada (61), Sambalpur (88), Subarnapur (16) and Sundargarh (204).

The State Pool reported 100 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,79,36,031 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 6,109.

PNN