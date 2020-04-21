Jajpur: With the identification of five COVID-19 patients in Jajpur district Monday, the district administration late night took precautionary measures and sealed five villages under three blocks of the district.

Police have sealed Birajapur village in Dasarathpur block, Basudvpur, Markendapur and Beherapatana villages in Jajpur block and Mukundapur village in Korai block. Police have declared the areas as containment zones for seven days.

Meanwhile, family members of the patients and all those who came in contact with him have been kept in quarantine centres. Their swab samples have also been sent for testing. The course of treatment will be decided according to their reports – which are awaited, it was learnt.

As one of the COVID positive cases was under treatment in Jajpur district headquarters hospital, two doctors and 21 hospital staffers have been asked to quarantine themselves as a precautionary measure.

Each of the five villages will be disinfected one after the other and necessary measures will be taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus there, local administration said.

“The decision was taken in order to curb community spread and prevent emergence of more such cases”, collector Ranjan Kumar Das said.

With as many as 10 persons of Bhadrak and Jajpur districts with travel history to West Bengal testing positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours, Das has requested people with travel history to West Bengal during last 28 days to inform the local Sarpanch, BDO/ tehsildar about their travel history and undergo home quarantine.

