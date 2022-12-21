Bant: A central team from Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) reviewed various projects Tuesday in some panchayats under Bant block of Bhadrak district. JJM sector officer, Dr Pradip Shiv Ram and official Appa Rao visited Gopinathpur panchayat for two days and conducted review of implementation of various programmes like Basundhara Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Healthcare and Jal Jeevan Mission. They also visited Pahadpur and Bajiupur villages.

The two JJM officials were accompanied by people’s representatives, panchayat executive officers, members of various SHGs and engineers of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department (RWSS).

The team also visited projects at Charigan, Adia and Odanga panchayats to review the work being done there.

PNN