New Delhi: A group of youth, claiming to be students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), gathered at JNU campus Saturday night and made provocative speeches against the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit.

With about 50 youth in attendance at the ‘protest’ against the Supreme Court judgment that awarded the entire disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindu side, speakers at the gathering made highly critical remarks against the judicial system, the authorities and the political parties of the country.

The main speaker identified himself as Sharjeen but did not specify his university or course.

While the speakers at the ‘protest’ targeted Hindus, they were repeatedly interrupted by another group of students celebrating the Ayodhya verdict right opposite to this gathering, with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Saturday, the Supreme Court delivered a historic judgement in the seven-decades-old Ayodhya land dispute, directing the Central government to form within three months a Trust which will construct a Ram temple at the disputed site.

Sunni Waqf Board, which was also a party to the dispute, is to be given land of 5 acres at an alternate place in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque, according to the judgement of five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

(IANS)