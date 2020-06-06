Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor dug into her old phone and shared some old memories stored in it on social media. Janhvi shared photos and videos from her previous phone on Instagram. In the pictures, Janhvi features along with her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She also shared a clip from her dance sessions.

The actress captioned the shared memories: “Found my old phone, found some fun memz.”

Manish Malhotra commented with several hearts for the photograph, which currently has over 422K likes.

Janhvi was seen on screen earlier this year in the digital film, “Ghost Stories”.

She will next be seen in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”, “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”.