Mumbai: Dhadak girl Janhvi Kapoor does not hesitate posing for bold photoshoots.

Whether it is a backless dress or a deep neck top, Janhvi can carry any outfit on her flawlessly. The actress’s recent photographs have surfaced on the internet earning her much love from her diehard fans.

Janhvi has shared pictures on her Instagram account where she can be seen wearing a purple strapless dress with a thigh-high slit paired with a gold layered necklace, gold bracelets and strappy heels. With her hair pulled back in a high ponytail, Janhvi opted for oodles of mascara and a blush of red on her lips.

On the professional front, she will soon be seen in Gunjan Saxena’s biopic which is slated to hit the screens March 13 in 2020. Apart from this, she also has films like Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, Rooh Afza and Takht under her kitty. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor.