Mumbai: Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor must have gotten used to the incessant paparazzi that follow her everywhere she goes.

Whenever she steps out of her house she is surrounded by the photographers and without any hesitation she poses for them.

Recently, the Dostana 2 star snapped at an event where she was out to unveil a magazine cover.

Donning a white tank top with straight white pants and heels she was looking stunning wearing a gold and pearl necklace.

Take a look:

On the professional front, the actress is gearing up for Karan Johar’s Takht. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Shooting for the film will commence from March 2020 and slated to release in December 24, 2021.

Janhvi will also appear in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as an IAF pilot. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi’s brother and father respectively. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be released April 24, 2020.