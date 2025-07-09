The name Babydoll Archi has recently topped Google Trends. Let’s take a look at who she is, why she is trending across social media, and the controversy surrounding her.

Hailing from Assam, Archita Phukan is a social media influencer. She enjoys a fan base of more than 670,000 followers on Instagram. She creates video content showcasing her fashion sense, glamorous looks, and stylish outfits. If you are a cricket lover, you might know that Archi supported the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

Archita shot to fame after she shared a post with American adult star Kendra Lust. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Meeting Kendra for the first time was truly an unforgettable experience! I felt inspired by her confidence, professionalism, and success. She was warm, encouraging, and shared valuable insights that I’ll carry with me on my journey to a better life. Grateful for the opportunity to connect and learn from such an icon!”

With her videos trending and intrigue surrounding her identity at an all-time high, search engines have been flooded with queries like “Babydoll Archi viral video” and “Archita Phukan original clip.”

