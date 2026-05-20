Hyderabad: The makers of director Bobby Kolli’s upcoming action entertainer, tentatively being referred to as #Mega158 and featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, have now announced that ace music director Thaman will be scoring the music for this film.

Taking to its X timeline, KVN Productions, the production house producing the film, wrote, “Welcoming the sensational musician @MusicThaman to the explosive world of #MEGA158. His MUSICAL FURY for MEGASTAR’s MASS ENERGY will create absolute carnage on the big screens. #ChiruBobby2 Pooja Ceremony Tomorrow, MAY 21st.”

Thaman, for his part, said, “B-O-S-S!! @KChiruTweets. An OST TO REMEMBER FOR THIS LIFE. MEGA – 158.”

Welcoming the sensational musician @MusicThaman to the explosive world of #MEGA158 🪓🔥 His MUSICAL FURY for MEGASTAR’s MASS ENERGY will create absolute carnage on the big screens🎼❤️‍🔥#ChiruBobby2 Pooja Ceremony Tomorrow, MAY 21st 💥@KChiruTweets @dirbobby @vijaykartikdop… pic.twitter.com/yHnaRGzcsS — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) May 20, 2026

The makers had already named popular cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, known for his impressive work in films like Jailer, Daaku Maharaj, and the upcoming Jailer 2, as the Director of Photography of their film.

The film has been in the news ever since the time it was first announced on Chiranjeevi’s birthday last year. Only a couple of days ago, Megastar Chiranjeevi released a video that showed him sweating it out in the gym to get into shape for the role he plays in the eagerly awaited film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the video, Chiranjeevi had said, “Every day is another opportunity to push beyond limits… Charged up and excited for another memorable journey with my dear @dirbobby for #Mega158. Opening Ceremony May 21st.”

For the unaware, Megastar Chiranjeevi is joining forces once again with successful filmmaker Bobby Kolli for a high-voltage entertainer backed by the prestigious KVN Productions and produced by Venkat K Narayana. The much-awaited project is slated to be formally launched on May 21.

The footage Chiranjeevi shared showed him pushing boundaries with relentless intensity, a testament to the transformative effort he’s investing to achieve a powerful new look for the role.

The structured training regimen emphasizes explosive power, functional strength, and exceptional stamina, hinting at the kind of high-octane action the star will be delivering on screen.

The poster released by the makers to announce the project had an axe splitting a wall open, with traces of blood seen in the cracks on the wall. The poster had the tagline “The blade that set the bloody benchmark.’

This is the second time that director Bobby is working with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two had earlier worked together on action entertainer ‘Waltair Veerayya’.