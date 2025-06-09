It is often said that to make a Hindi film a hit, intimate and kissing scenes are essential. This belief has led many young actresses to showcase boldness on the big screen in hopes of boosting their careers even performing intimate scenes with actors significantly older than them. In this article, we take a look at some such pairings that created a stir on screen.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan – Nishabd (2007)

When the superstar of the century, Amitabh Bachchan, performed intimate scenes with the much younger Jiah Khan in Nishabd, it sparked considerable controversy. However, the film demonstrated that age can be transcended for the sake of storytelling. A lip-lock scene drew particular attention, and it was reported that Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh’s wife, was upset by some of the content.

Annu Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra – 7 Khoon Maaf (2011)

Audiences were surprised by the chemistry between Annu Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf. Despite the age gap, Annu Kapoor made a strong impression in the bold scenes, which were well-received. Interestingly, in a recent interview, Kapoor revealed that Priyanka Chopra refused to kiss him on screen.

Om Puri and Mallika Sherawat – Dirty Politics

Om Puri proved that age is just a number as he romanced the sultry Mallika Sherawat in Dirty Politics. The bold scenes from the film went viral at the time, drawing both attention and controversy.

Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey – The Journey of Karma

The unexpected pairing of Shakti Kapoor and Poonam Pandey raised eyebrows when they delivered steamy scenes in The Journey of Karma. Their sizzling chemistry took the bold quotient to a new level, making headlines for its audacity.

Rajesh Khanna and Laila Khan – Wafa: A Deadly Love Story

Veteran actor Rajesh Khanna appeared alongside Pakistani actress Laila Khan in Wafa: A Deadly Love Story. The bold scenes between the two drew heavy criticism, although the film received a mixed response from audiences.