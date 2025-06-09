Mumbai: Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey is making headlines again, but this time for a different reason. The actress recently shared bold photos on Instagram that have become the talk of the town. In the photoshoot, Shalini wears a soaked white T-shirt, paired with white underwear and a sarong. Her look is completed with messy wet hair and minimal makeup.

Known for her girl-next-door image, Shalini’s bold transformation has surprised her fans.

The actress also recently opened up about a disturbing experience early in her career. While working on a South Indian film, a director reportedly barged into her vanity van while she was changing an incident that left a lasting emotional impact.

Shalini rose to fame with her role in Arjun Reddy and later appeared in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Ranveer Singh. She has worked across several film industries. After her Telugu debut, she starred in Mahanati (2018), NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019), 118 (2019), and 100% Kadhal (2019). Her Hindi projects include Meri Nimmo (2018), the historical drama Maharaj (2024), and the crime drama series Dabba Cartel (2025).

Her upcoming film, Idly Kadai, is directed by and stars Dhanush.

