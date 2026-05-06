Mumbai: Streaming service JioHotstar Wednesday announced that the second season of Inspector Avinash, featuring Randeep Hooda in the lead, will be released on its platform May 15.

The crime thriller show, which launched with its first season in 2023, is directed by Neerraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiaji Superhit fame.

Set in the volatile landscape of 1990s Uttar Pradesh, the new season raises the intensity as Inspector Avinash Mishra finds himself caught in a storm that is as personal as it is political.

“With his son implicated in a murder case and his marriage on the brink, Avinash is forced into a battle that goes far beyond the badge,” the official synopsis read.

Hooda, who reprises the titular role, said the new chapter felt deeply personal to him.

“This season strips Avinash down to his core. He’s not just fighting crime anymore, he’s fighting for his family, his truth, and his survival. The scale is bigger, the action is raw, and the emotions run deeper. It’s a much more intense ride,” the actor said in a statement.

Pathak said the team has not only significantly scaled up the action but also simultaneously escalated the emotional quotient.

“The season two takes everything that worked in the first season and pushes it into a far more volatile space. Avinash is no longer just up against criminals, he’s up against a system that’s collapsing around him,” the director said.

The series also features Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.

Presented by Jio Studios, the series is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pathak, Gold Mountain Pictures and Krishan Choudhary.