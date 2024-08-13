Mumbai: Actress-sisters Janhvi and Khusi Kapoor Tuesday remembered their mother and late legendary actress Sridevi on her 61st birth anniversary, by dropping childhood pictures with their ‘mumma’.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she has 25.2 million followers, and shared a string of photos. The first snap is that of the Tirumala Tirupati Temple stairs.

The second photo is a childhood snap of little Janhvi sitting on the lap of her mother Sridevi.

The last photograph is a solo happy picture of Janhvi wearing a yellow Kanjivaram saree, and paired it with a green brocade blouse. She has accessorised the look with South Indian jewellery.

The post is captioned as: “Happy birthday mumma…I love you”.

It is liked by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday.

Sanya Malhotra and Ananya have dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Khushi also took to the Stories section and shared a picture of a photo frame, with the Gen Z diva sitting on the lap of her mother Sridevi, and little Janhvi making a cute face.

However, she has not written anything in the caption.

Sridevi’s husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor also shared a beautiful photo of the ‘Mr. India’ actress and wrote: “Happy birthday my Jaan”.

Sridevi, who was the ‘first female superstar’ of Indian cinema, had a career which spanned over 50 years in a variety of genres. She was known for her work in movies like Karma, Nazrana, Main Tera Dushman, ChaalBaaz, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Judaai, ‘English Vinglish’, and ‘Mom’ among numerous others.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in the spy thriller film Ulajh, which is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures. The film stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain in the lead roles.

She next has Devara: Part 1 in the pipeline. The film, which marks her Telugu debut, also stars NTR Jr. and Saif Ali Khan.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts, the film will hit the theatres September 27.

She also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar‘ in the kitty.