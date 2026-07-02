New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the Japanese Prime Minister upon her arrival.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will hold the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit-level talks with his Japanese counterpart, Takaichi, during which both sides will review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Takaichi arrived in New Delhi Wednesday evening, kicking off a three-day official visit.

“A very warm welcome to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan, who arrives in New Delhi on an Official Visit. PM Takaichi was received by MoS Dr Jitendra Singh. The visit marks an important step in taking forward the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan,” the MEA posted while welcoming the visiting leader.

Prior to her departure, Takaichi highlighted the importance of Japan’s collaboration with India amid the current international situation.

“Through this visit, I hope to advance concrete cooperation with Prime Minister Modi in three key areas: deepening the Japan-India strategic partnership in light of the current international situation; promoting cooperation in economic security; and strengthening collaboration between businesses of our two countries in investment and innovation,” Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“On the occasion of this visit, the Japan-India Joint Economic Forum will be held with the participation of representatives from more than 150 Japanese companies and business organisations. Working together with the private sector, I hope to broaden the scope of Japan-India cooperation and realise a strong economy,” she added.

Takaichi stated that India and Japan share responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. She said that she looked forward to holding discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on efforts to realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP).

“India, along with Japan, is one of Asia’s leading democracies and shares responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Against this backdrop, I look forward to having thorough discussions with Prime Minister Modi on efforts to realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), including cooperation through the Quad framework. Finally, as this visit is being made at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, I also hope it will provide an opportunity to further deepen the personal trust between us.”

During her visit, Takaichi is also scheduled to attend a business forum. This will be her first official visit to India after assuming office.

IANS