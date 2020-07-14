Dubai: Jason Holder attained Tuesday the highest rating points by any West Indies bowler in 20 years. Jason Holder reached a career-best second place in the ICC Test Player Rankings for bowlers. He achieved the feat after leading his team to a famous win over England at Southampton.

Holder, who picked seven wickets including a haul of six for 42 in the first innings, is now on a career-best 862 rating points. It is the best for any West Indies bowler since Courtney Walsh’s tally of 866 in August 2000.

Indian cricketers have not taken the field since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they have retained their positions in the top 10 of batsmen and bowlers rankings.

Skipper Virat Kohli remains second in the batsmen standings behind Steve Smith. On the other hand Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane remain seventh and ninth respectively. Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian bowler in the top 10 at seventh spot.

Holder retained 35th position among batsmen after the first Test against England. He has also reached a career-best tally of 485 points at the top of the all-rounders’ list.

The competition at the top promises to gain momentum as No.2 Ben Stokes has also made huge gains. He has reached a a career-best tally of 431 points, narrowing the lead from 66 to 54 points.

Stokes, leading the side in the absence of Joe Root, has equalled his career-high ninth position among batsmen. He achieved the feat after scores of 43 and 46 at the Ageas Bowl. He is now only one place behind Root. Stokes has also gone up three places in the bowlers’ list to 23rd position with six wickets in the match.

For the West Indies, Shannon Gabriel has gained 46 points to reach tally 726 points. He took nine wickets in the recently concluded Test and won the man of the match. However he has risen only one place in bowlers’ rankings to 18th. This is due to the wide gap between him and Ravindra Jadeja (722) before the match.

Jermaine Blackwood’s superb second-innings knock of 95 has helped him advance 14 slots to 58th position among batsmen.