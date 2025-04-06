Mumbai: Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set for a comeback in Mumbai Monday after he joined the Mumbai Indians’ camp ahead of their IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Bumrah had been sidelined with a back-related issue since early January during the fifth and final Test of the Australian tour and missed key assignments such as the Champions Trophy last month.

Mumbai Indians’ head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed on the eve of their IPL clash against RCB that Bumrah is set for a comeback.

“Yeah, he is available. He is training today, so he should be available tomorrow,” Jayawardene said.

Rohit Sharma, who had missed the last game against Lucknow Super Giants due to a blow to his knee, batted in the nets here at the Wankhede Stadium Sunday and could be fit for the RCB clash as well.

“Ro (Rohit) looks good. He is going to bat today. It was just an unfortunate impact on his leg while batting so it was not comfortable. We were travelling yesterday. He will have a hit today, and then we will do an assessment on that,” Jayawardene said.

Asked if there were no injury concerns in the MI camp, the head coach replied, “Not that I know of.”

