Kolkata: Ryan ten Doeschate has been appointed as the head of cricket strategy for Kolkata Knight Riders after his tenure ended with the Indian team as its assistant coach.

Ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip are no longer associated with the Indian team as support staff members, with the BCCI confirming there will be no further extensions.

The former Netherlands batter will now take up a new role at the KKR franchise, which will oversee cricket strategy, talent acquisition, and development of their teams across the globe. Ten Doeschate will lead the strategic direction for scouting, player recruitment, squad planning, and performance evaluation across KKR franchises.

Ten Doeschate will work with KKR coaching teams to help build a consistent cricket philosophy and approach across all franchises. He will also serve as assistant coach for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20, and Los Angeles Knight Riders in the MLC.

“This is a unique opportunity to work with the coaching and analytics teams across our global franchises to strengthen our scouting/player development systems, and to build a long-term cricket strategy,” ten Doeschate said in a statement issued by KKR.

Venky Mysore, CEO, Knight Riders Sports, said, “His deep understanding of our philosophy, combined with his experience across franchise and international cricket, makes him ideally suited for this role.”

Ten Doeschate was a member of KKR’s IPL-winning teams in 2012 and 2014, and was a member of their coaching staff during their third title triumph in 2024.