New Delhi: Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be the BCCI nomination for the prestigious Arjuna Award this year. He missed out on seniority to Ravindra Jadeja in 2019.The BCCI office-bearers are expected to zero in on nominations for the men’s and women’s categories later this month. However, Jasprit Bumrah’s stupendous performance in the last four years makes him the most worthy candidate.

Shikhar Dhawan also in contention

If BCCI decides to send multiple names in the men’s category, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan could also be in the list. He missed out in 2018 despite the board sending his nomination. “Last year, we had sent three names in men’s section – Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami,” a BCCI source said Wednesday.

Bumrah lost out as he had completed only two years in international cricket. The selection criteria requires performance of at least three years at the highest level.

Phenomenal performance

“That’s why Bumrah, who completed three years of international cricket last year, missed out to Jadeja. The 26-year-old Bumrah has 68 wickets from 14 Tests, 104 from 64 ODIs and 59 from 50 T20Is in the last four years in India colours. “He (Bumrah) certainly has the best credentials. The pacer was ICC’s No 1 ranked ODI bowler. Also he is the only Asian bowler to pick up five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, Australia and West Indies,” the source informed.

Mohammed Shami ruled out

It is highly unlikely that BCCI will send Shami’s name this time around. There is a police case filed against him by his estranged wife alleging domestic violence and adultery. Hence he will not be eligible for the Arjuna.

Seniority a factor

Seniority is a factor in case of Dhawan. All his contemporaries (Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Jadeja) have got the award.

Dhawan was, however, out of action for a considerable period last year after sustaining multiple injuries. Dhawan’s seniority is something that cannot be ignored according to a former BCCI office-bearer.

“We had sent Dhawan’s name for nomination in 2018, but only Smriti (Mandhana) got the award. So BCCI can send both Bumrah and Dhawan’s names,” the former office-bearer said.

Women candidates for Arjuna

In the women’s section, all-rounder Deepti Sharma is one of the contenders. She has been a consistent performer over the past four years. She has the highest individual ODI score (188) among the Indian batswoman. Pacer Shikha Pandey, who is also a Squadron Leader with the Indian Air Force is another name in the reckoning.

PTI