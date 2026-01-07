Morada: Panic gripped the Morada block of Mayurbhanj district following a reported outbreak of jaundice, with more than 25 children said to be affected in Khuruntia village under Palasamunduli panchayat.

According to sources, at least seven students of the government upper primary school in the village have contracted the disease.

Headmaster Jayant Kumar Pal confirmed that the affected children are students of the school.

Villagers have alleged that contaminated piped drinking water is the primary cause of the outbreak.

As per reports, drinking water is supplied to the village through pipelines connected to the Basudha drinking water project tank.

However, slabs covering the pipeline chambers have been left open, allowing road dust, garbage and other waste to mix with the water.

Leakage has also been reported at several pipeline connection points, raising concerns over water contamination.

Following the directions of Morada BDO Anakar Nayak, BEO Bijay Kumar Panigrahi and block welfare officer Parbati Hansda visited Khuruntia school at around 11 am Monday to assess the situation.

When contacted, Kisantandi community health centre medical officer Hambira Murmu said several children have recovered, while those currently affected are undergoing treatment at home with prescribed medicines.

She added that a medical team led by Dr Alfa Mishra, along with a pharmacist, visited the village Tuesday to review the situation and spread awareness among residents.

Meanwhile, a junior engineer of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Sasmita Pati, said a team has been deployed to disinfect the water tank by adding bleaching powder and to carry out repair work on the damaged pipelines.

Authorities have assured that steps are being taken to prevent further spread of the disease and to ensure a safe drinking water supply in the village.