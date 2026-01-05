Bhubaneswar: Over 40 students were taken ill after a jaundice outbreak at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Odisha’s Khurda district, officials said Monday.

Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra said one student was diagnosed with jaundice after returning to the residential school, located in Gurujang, from Christmas vacation.

Later, several other students tested positive, he said.

“District Health Department personnel visited the school Sunday, while a state-level team arrived today. We are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps,” he said.

Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) General Manager Rajendranath Nayak said samples have been collected from the school and sent for testing.

“The water supplied by WATCO might not be contaminated. We suspect that the disease spread due to some outside food items,” he added.

