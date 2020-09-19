Mumbai: Actress Alaya F has posted a stunning photograph from the beach, in a monokini. In the Instagram picture, Alaya stands at the beach with her hands up and smiling at the camera, in a white cut-out monokini that compliments her perfectly toned abs.

“F R E E D O M,”a captioned the image.

The actress keeps fans and followers entertained with her regular funny videos and stunning pictures.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in the film “Jawaani Jaaneman”. She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.