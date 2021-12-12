Bhandaripokhari: Cyclone Jawad-induced rains spoiled paddy and non-paddy crops cultivated on 5,235 hectare of farmland across 23 panchayats under Bhandaripokhari block of Bhadrak district.

A recent survey jointly conducted by state Revenue and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment departments revealed that out of total impacted 5,235 hectare of farmland, Kharif paddy was cultivated on 5,156 hectare and Rabi paddy including various vegetables on 79 hectare, a district-level official in Agriculture department said.

According to the official, paddy crop on 160 hectare of farmland in Dakshinabada, 265 hectare in Malada, 372 hectare in Rahania, 86 hectare in Patuli, 239 hectare in Naguan, 383 hectare in Nirgundi, 328 hectare in Nerada, 288 hectare in Ramachandrapur, 425 hectare in Rajendrapur, 158 hectare in Bandala Madhiali, 230 hectare in Nuanmi, 359 hectare in Kurigaon, 272 hectare in Sana Sasana, 89 hectare in Jhutana, 169 hectare in Tesinga, 140 hectare in Baianbanapur, 54 hectare in Bishnupur, 25 hectare in Jalamandua, 441 hectare in Balipokhari, 410 hectare in Sholampur, 207 hectare in Sarasada, 25 hectare in Napanga and 31 hectare in Ranajit panchayat under Bhandaripokhari block were affected.

Similarly, the affected non-paddy farmlands include 7 hectare in Sarasada, 31 hectare in Kurigaon, 11 hectare in Nirgundi, 6 hectare in Naguan, 7 hectare in Sholampur and 10 hectare in Balipokhari panchayat, the senior Agriculture department official informed.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Central team visited Ganjam Sunday to conduct an assessment of crop loss arising out of Jawad. Incessant rainfall lashed the district following formation of the cyclonic storm and inundated large tracts of farmlands in the district.

The team led by joint secretary in Ministry of Home Affairs Sourav Ray visited farmlands in various parts of Ganjam and assessed crop loss. The team will prepare a report on crop loss and submit it to the government.

PNN