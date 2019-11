Srinagar: One more terrorist was killed in Kashmir’s Bandipore Monday, taking the number of slain terrorists in the encounter that started Sunday to two. The identity of the slain ultras is being ascertained, police said.

According to the police, the encounter started late Sunday afternoon, following a tip-off about the presence of three Lashkar militants in the area in Vijhara area of Bandipore, North Kashmir. It is a joint operation by the police and the Army.