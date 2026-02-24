Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): V K Sasikala, confidante of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa Tuesday announced the launch of a new political party, asserting that, “we are going to witness a new political chapter.”

Addressing an event to mark the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa at Kamuthi near here, the late Chief Minister’s close aide declared: “I will soon announce the name of the new party, there is no change in it. It will function as a party that defeats opponents and betrayers alike; we are going to witness a new (political) chapter.”

Her foray with a new party could well result in a four-cornered electoral contest in the state Assembly polls, due in April, with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on one side and the AIADMK-headed NDA on the other. Actor Vijay’s TVK is making its electoral debut in the hustings slated in about two months.

On Tuesday, Sasikala unveiled the flag of the to-be-named party, and it features the images of Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

The flag is a horizontal tricolour of black on top, white on middle and red at the bottom.

Amid speculation that she may launch a new party and ahead of the anniversary event, Sasikala had asserted that she would soon “give good news.”