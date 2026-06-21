Obbuergen: US Vice President JD Vance Sunday said that the question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together. Can we turn over a new leaf.

He made these comments as the talks, dubbed the Lake Lucerne Summit, got underway. Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently, or do we go back to doing things the old way, which is not our preference, but is certainly very much something that can happen.

JD Vance and senior Iranian officials arrived in Switzerland to formally launch negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme, build out the fragile interim deal to end the war in Iran and keep the Strait of Hormuz open.