Bhubaneswar: The Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode is being conducted across 331 cities throughout the country from Tuesday to February 26. In Odisha, the examination is going on at 17 towns.

These 17 cities in Odisha where the JEE (Mains) is being conducted are Angul, Bhadrak, Baripada, Bhawanipatna, Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Jeypore, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

The examinations will be conducted in two sittings. First sitting will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and the second sitting from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The examinations are being held in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and face mask has been made compulsory for candidates.

The Ministry of Education had announced in December, 2020 that JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges would be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. While the first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) is currently being conducted, the second, third and fourth editions will be held in March, April and May respectively.

