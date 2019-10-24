Los Angeles: Actress Jessica Alba says she has a ‘little bit of a detachment’ in the entertainment world.

“I don’t, I sort of think of the time I spend with my kids and I think more about, like, my job with my company that I created. And, sort of, you know, that feels more attached to the legacy that I’m trying to build and leave for my children,” Alba said when asked if she thinks about the legacy she is leaving for her children while picking roles.

“In entertainment, I have a little bit of a detachment because there is a creative side and you learned so much through the creative process and collaboration,” she added.

“And that isn’t always something like that for me I’m thinking of how is this going to affect my children and how they view themselves and my legacy and their identity attached to that. I don’t think of it in that way. I think more of, like, the time that I spend with them trying to, you know, really still values in them and be there for them in the quiet moments and the day-to-day. And then obviously my work with the honest company just thinking as if I’m going to put my time,” she continued.

On the big screen, Alba has featured in Sin City, Fantastic Four and Into the Blue. She has also worked on TV shows such as Flipper, Dark Angel and The Spoils of Babylon.

At present, the actress is earning plaudits for police procedural drama L.A.’s Finest, which also stars Gabrielle Union. She is also backing the show as an executive producer. The show is aired in India on Zee Cafe.