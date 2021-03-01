Sundargarh: Some unidentified miscreants looted the son of a jewellery shop owner at gunpoint, Monday.

They also shot the youth dead and decamped with a bag of ornaments.

The deceased youth was identified as Rohit Verma.

According to police sources, the shop named Maa Mangala Jewelers is located near Bargaon bus stand and a few yards away from the local police station. Three armed and bike-borne miscreants confronted Rohit when he was about to open the shutter of the shop.

They opened fire at him and decamped with his bag containing gold ornaments. Another person who tried to save Rohit also sustained a bullet injury in his thigh.

Rohit sustained grievous bullet injuries in his head and abdomen. The youth was rescued by locals and immediately rushed to a private hospital in Rourkela. Later, he succumbed to his death while undergoing treatment at the hospital, a police official stated.

On being informed, Bargaon police reached the mishap site. A gun was seized from the highway where it had fallen off the hands of the escaping miscreants. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a detailed probe to nab the assailants.

PNN