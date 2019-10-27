Jeypore: Deepavali, the festival of lights, is the time to light up homes with earthen lamps and burst firecrackers to celebrate. This is also the time to share gifts among near and dear ones.

Jeypore is no exception to this. Shops in this town are witnessing a heavy rush with different markets offering varieties of items at the main road of Jeypore town.

The tribal women from villages and different nearby areas can be seen selling garlands from the wee hours of Sunday. Daisy flowers are gaining popularity over other ones and are nearly omnipresence in the market.

Shopkeepers can be seen selling earthen lamps, terracotta showpieces, artificial flowers, puja materials etc. Many people could also be seen buying sweets. Price of fruits skyrocketed owing to the overwhelming demand on this auspicious occasion.

Besides, as many as 34 temporary fire crackers shops have come up that have a sizeable number of people buying fire crackers.

PNN