Bhubaneswar: Police Thursday arrested one more accused in connection with infamous Jharaphula murder case.

With this arrest, the police have so far arrested three including the prime accused Rakesh Swain.

The third accused has been identified as Shakti Shekhar Swain, a resident of Bhubaneswar. It was Shakti who rode the scooter with Rakesh, the prime accused, riding pillion holding Jharphula’s body in between them, to Jajpur.

Earlier, Rakesh, Jharaphula’s boyfriend, was arrested January 28 and his accomplice Amaresh Rout was arrested April 11.

Jharaphula, a resident of Marundeipasi village under Jashipur police station in Mayurbhanj district, was a Ramadevi Women’s University Plus-III second-year student.

Due to lockdown restrictions, Jharaphula was staying at her house. During this period Rakesh made acquaintances with her. Rakesh was engaged in underground pipe laying work in her village. Thereafter, the girl met Rakesh on several occasions in Bhubaneswar.

Rakesh and Jharaphula had checked into OYO Shiv Sai Guest House, Dharma Vihar in Bhubaneswar and stayed at room no. 201 of the hotel January 26.

Swain reportedly found Jharaphula in an unconscious state at the hotel room on the morning of January 27 and called up his friend Shakti seeking his help. While Shakti drove the scooter, Rakesh rode pillion making the unconscious girl sit between them. They were spotted leaving the place at around 7 am.

Rakesh initially intended to hospitalise Jharaphula at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. But on the way, he realized that she had already died and changed his decision. The two friends rode all the way to Jajpur on the scooter and allegedly dumped the body on the roadside at Mulapal under Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur district at around 9 am.

