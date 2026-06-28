Hatadihi: Keonjhar police have arrested a man from Jharkhand in connection with the alleged murder of a woman from West Bengal, whose body was recovered from a paddy field in Keonjhar district earlier this week.

The accused was apprehended in Jharkhand and produced before a local court before being brought to Keonjhar for further investigation, police said Saturday.

Anandpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kamal Kumar Panda said the investigation indicated that the woman had been lured to Odisha and murdered in what appeared to be a case linked to a love affair. He said further investigation was underway and more details would be revealed after the probe.

The woman’s body was found June 23 in a waterlogged paddy field near Balia under Soso police limits. Police initially registered an unnatural death case but later converted it into a murder case after evidence suggested the killing was premeditated.

Earlier, police had arrested Akshaya Kumar Jena, 22, of Narayanpur village in Bhadrak district, on charges of assisting the main accused. The investigation is continuing.