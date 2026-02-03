Rourkela: An 18-year-old Maoist from Jharkhand surrendered before Odisha Police here Tuesday, a senior officer said.

The surrendered Maoist was identified as Umblen Honhaga alias Prabhu, a local guerrilla squad member (LGSM) of the CPI(Maoist).

He is a resident of Halamuli village in Chhotanagra police station area in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

His village, situated inside Saranda reserve forest, was frequented by the red rebels for groceries and other items, the officer said.

“In 2024, he was inducted into the outfit. However, gradually, he got disillusioned with the ideology and the tough life in the forest. Also, relentless combing operations by security forces created a sense of fear, forcing him to consider surrendering,” DIG (Western range) Brijesh Rai said.

Prabhu will be entitled to financial assistance up to Rs 2.64 lakh. Also, he is eligible to receive a one-time marriage incentive of Rs 25,000, he added.

The young Maoist will be enrolled for free in short-term skill development programmes offered by the central and state governments, the officer said.

“He is also eligible to pursue vocational education and to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for a maximum period of 36 months. This will be discontinued once he gets placed or gets gainfully self-employed,” the DIG added.

Other benefits include health cards under state and central schemes and free or subsidised ration under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana or any other similar policy, the officer said.