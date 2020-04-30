Jharsuguda: The Jharsuguda district administration has started procedure to trace out all the 31 contacts of the district’s first COVID-19 patient. She is a woman from Brajarajnagar municipality area.

The COVID-19 patient works in West Bengal’s Purulia district. She had come home April 23 to perform the last rites of her brother who died in a road mishap. The woman along with three other relatives travelled in a car from Purulia. They started their journey April 22.

They were initially stopped at the Jamsola border post. In spite of explaining their plight, they were not allowed to enter Odisha. They then changed tracks. The four arrived then drove through Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega and Vedvyas to enter Sundargarh district. They then reached Budhijam under Brajarajnagar municipality area.

The authorities came to know about the details of the woman and the three others, April 24. They were then put under quarantine and their swab samples were collected. Out of the four, the report of one turned out to be coronavirus positive.

The woman and those who travelled with her have informed the administrative authorities that they did not come in contact with anyone on the way. The 31 she came in contact with are relatives and villagers.

The administration is trying to trace them so that they can be quarantined and their swab samples can be collected for test.

