Rourkela: The advanced Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), being set up by the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), is expected to be commissioned by the third week of July.

Installation of all equipment has been completed and the first phase of trial operations concluded in April. The second phase of trial operations is set to begin in the second week of July, paving the way for the third and final phase and eventual commissioning. The state-of-the-art facility can treat 30 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage water. Developed in consultation with the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), the initiative aims to address environmental concerns in the steel township and improve the quality of life for residents.

The project is valued at approximately Rs 96 crore. In June 2023, RSP signed a comprehensive agreement with a consortium formed by M/s BG Patel and M/s Oasis EPC Solutions for the establishment, commissioning, and five-year operation and maintenance of the new facility. The treatment plant employs Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) technology, a modern method for effective wastewater purification. The project was targeted for completion by May 2025 and will handle all sewage generated within the steel township. The initiative is being executed under the leadership of Sudip Pal Chowdhuri, executive director of RSP’s project division. M/s Mecon Limited is the consultant for the project, with the city engineering and civic services departments serving as key stakeholders.

The project is being supervised by DK Sahu, CGM, and Surya Kumar Das, GM, along with DGM VK Yadav of the project division. The implementation team also includes BK Jojo, CGM (City Engineering & Horticulture), TG Kanekar, CGM (Town Services & CSR), Mangal Oram, GM (Water Supply), B Mallik, GM (CSR), and Sanjay Deo, GM (Town Services). The upgraded sewage management system is expected to improve the quality of effluent discharge, reduce pollution, and create a healthier, more sustainable environment for residents of the steel township, a source said.