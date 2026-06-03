Bhubaneswar: The CBI Wednesday arrested an Income Tax officer in Odisha for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000, officials said.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Kumar Mohanty, was posted as a superintendent at the Income Tax office in Bhadrak district, they said.

Mohanty had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a person for deleting a duplicate PAN card record, officials said.

The person reached out to the CBI and filed a complaint. Acting on it, the agency laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while he was allegedly accepting Rs 4,000 from the person, they said.

A case has been registered against Mohanty under the Prevention of Corruption.