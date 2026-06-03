Keonjhar: Dinabandhu Majhi, elder cousin of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, died at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, family sources said Wednesday. He was 54.

Dinabandhu was staying in Lower PMG area of Bhubaneswar. He complained of severe chest pain late Tuesday night and was rushed to Capital Hospital by ambulance. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said.

His mortal remains were later taken to his native village, Raikala, under Keonjhar Sadar block, where relatives, friends, and villagers gathered to pay their last respects.

The Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the loss and travelled to Raikala in the afternoon to participate in the last rites.

The death of Dinabandhu has cast a pall of gloom over Raikala and adjoining areas. Several political workers, local leaders, and residents attended the cremation ceremony to pay their respects.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.