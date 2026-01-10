Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda district is reeling under an intense cold wave as mercury plummeted to 4.6 degrees Celsius Thursday night, breaking a 72-year-old record, according to the Meteorological department.

Weather officials said the district has been witnessing severe cold conditions for the past week, with minimum temperatures consistently remaining below 6 degrees Celsius.

Thursday night marked the coldest temperature recorded in the district in over seven decades.

The extreme cold has significantly affected daily life across the district.

Normal activities have slowed, with streets in Jharsuguda town getting largely deserted after 9 pm.

Markets and shops are opening later than usual, mostly after 9 am. Authorities confirmed that one elderly person from the Brajarajnagar area died due to cold-related conditions, highlighting the severity of the cold wave.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the cold wave conditions are likely to persist for another week.