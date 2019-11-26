Bhubaneswar: Major telecom service provider Reliance Jio achieved over 48.1 per cent market share in gross revenue In Odisha for the second quarter of current financial year surpassing other telecom majors operating in the state.

The report was recently released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). TRAI’s report says, “Reliance Jio achieved gross revenue of `469.7 crore in Q2 spanning from JulySeptember 2019, followed by Bharti Airtel with `349.4 crore (35.8%), Vodafone-Idea with 94.7 crores (9.7%) and BSNL with 59.4 crores (6.1%).

” Reliance Jio consolidated its leadership position with a massive 56.8 per cent market share in Odisha in terms of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in same quarter followed by Airtel (28.4%), BSNL (8.1%) and Vodafone-Idea (6.4%). TRAI’s report also suggested that Jio posted `394.74 crore AGR, Airtel `197.04 crore, BSNL `56.05 crore, and Vodafone-Idea `44.35 crore.