New Delhi: With the IPL season up ahead, Jio has announced a 90-day free JioHotstar subscription for existing and new Jio SIM customers who opt for or recharge with a plan of Rs 299 or above.

Existing Jio SIM users recharging with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan between now and March 31, 2025, will be able to avail the offer, as also those getting a new Jio SIM with Rs 299 (1.5GB/day or more) or above plan during this time period.

“…for cricket lovers, Jio has announced an exclusive offer for existing and new Jio SIM customers. With just a Jio SIM and a plan of Rs 299 or above, customers can experience the ultimate cricketing season like never before,” a release said.

On offer also is a 50-day free JioFiber / AirFiber trial connection for home, it said.

Customers who have recharged before March 17, can opt for Rs 100 add-on pack. The Jio Hotstar pack will be activated from March 22, 2025 (the opening match day of the cricket season) for a period of 90 days.

