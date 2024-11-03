Srinagar: Five people were injured when terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded flea market in the heart of the city here Sunday, officials said.

The attack, which took place near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), comes a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

Police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists, the officials said.

The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover.

