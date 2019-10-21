Rayagada: The 28th Chapter Convention on Quality Circles, Koraput Chapter was organised by JK Paper Mills October 17 and 18 at SC Jain Memorial Hall in Jaykaypur here.

The theme of the convention was ‘Quality Concepts for cultural breakthrough’.

Twenty-Nine Quality Circles/Allied Circles teams and delegates from Indian Rare Earth Ltd at Chhatarpur, JK Paper Mills at Jaykaypur, NALCO at Damanjodi, Utkal Aluminum Ltd at Tikri, Vedanta Alumina Ltd at Lanjigarh, Hoffincons at Jaykaypur and Fimakem India Ltd at Rayagada participated in this meet and presented their case studies.

The convention was inaugurated October 17 by chief guest Vinay Dwivedi, Vice President (Manufacturing), JK Paper Mills. Prabhakar Rao, head engineering, Vedanta Alumina Ltd, Lanjigarh and Ram Shankar Das, Secretary, QCFI- Bhubaneswar Chapter were the chief speaker and chief judge in this meet.

The valedictory function was organised October 18 in which Rabi Shankar Das, executive director, NALCO, Damanjodi graced the occasion as the chief guest. Biswajit Dwivedi, vice-president (commercial), of JK Paper Mills was the Guest of Honour. The winning teams were given away prizes. Quality circle ‘Gloss’ from JK Paper Mills got the ‘Best of the Best’ award in this convention. All the participating quality circles and allied quality circles bagged the gold category award.