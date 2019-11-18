New Delhi: Demanding a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike, hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Monday started their protest march from the university campus towards the Parliament amid heavy police deployment. However, they were stopped 500 metres after the varsity’s gates.

The varsity’s students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

The police said 10 companies have been deployed outside JNU. One company comprises 70 to 80 personnel. A senior official said police personnel are accompanying the agitating students during the march to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Former JNU students’ union president N Sai Balaji said, “Delhi Police stops JNU students’ peaceful march to parliamentarians! The Mhrd (Ministry of HRD) is fooling students by forming committee. Why didn’t the committee suspend fee hike till dialogue is happening? We are demanding a rollback of the fee hike.”

The protest march comes on the first day of the Parliament’s Winter Session, which will end December 13.

Earlier, the HRD Ministry appointed a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the JNU.

Akshat, a JNU student said, “The students’ union has not been informed by the ministry about the formation of a panel. The administration officials and the panel should speak to the elected union to solve the issue.”

Students took out the march carrying banners which read ‘save public education’, ‘fees must fall’ and ‘ensure affordable hostels for all’.

Meanwhile, the government assured that the three-member panel comprising former UGC Chairman VS Chauhan, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain will address the students’ issues with priority.

“With a view to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues, the government has appointed a three-member high power committee,” HRD Secretary R Subrahmanyam said.

“The committee will initiate dialogue with the students and varsity administration immediately and submit recommendations on actions to be taken. The UGC will provide required support for functioning of the committee,” Subrahmanyam said.

Agencies