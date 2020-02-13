Kolkata: Firebrand Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh called upon the democratic forces Thursday to end their differences and put up a fight against ‘divisive’ policies of the RSS and the BJP ‘without crossing each other’s path’.

Ghosh addressed a meeting outside the Calcutta University premises after varsity authorities denied permission for a seminar inside the campus in which she was scheduled to speak.

“If the objective of the fight is the same, everyone should hit the streets against the Hindutva forces without crossing each other’s path,” Aishe Ghosh said. Her comments came after police denied permission to her scheduled rally Wednesday in Durgapur and CU authorities shut the main gate of its College Street campus after disallowing the seminar earlier in the day.

Permission for Ghosh’s rally at Durgapur was denied due to security reasons as its time and route clashed with a scheduled procession of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a police officer said.

However, CU authorities did not cite any reason for not allowing the programme by Left-leaning organisation, ‘Calcutta University Save Autonomy Save University Forum’, sources said.

Ghosh said RSS is implementing its 90-year-old agenda of creating a Hindu Rashtra through the BJP.

“RSS-BJP is branding those speaking against their diabolical gameplan as traitors. They are carrying out attacks on the campuses. They are attacking girls in JNU. We must stand united against them,” asserted the JNUSU leader.

Ghosh said she is not surprised when she is termed a ‘traitor’ by the RSS and BJP and said even Bhagat Singh was called a ‘betrayer’ by the British.

Later, Ghosh took part in an SFI rally from Vidyasagar Statue to Shyambazar area in the city in which West Bengal Left Front committee chairman Biman Bose and filmmaker Tarun Majumder were present.

PTI