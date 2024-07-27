Sundargarh: A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted raids at several houses in Bonai area of Sundargarh district Friday in connection with alleged money laundering through an online gaming app. As per preliminary information, raids were conducted on at least six houses at Bada Gogua, Jangala and Ruguda villages in Bonai amid reports that some people have received huge amounts of money after participating in online gaming activities.

A team of around 40 officials of the Central investigating agency from Kolkata and Bhubaneswar have been engaged in the special operation along with Central forces to ascertain the alleged flow of huge amounts of money.

Sources said the ED sleuths are thoroughly examining several documents, including bank account details, of several people during the raids. Declining to share details of the searches, the ED officials said that the operation is still in progress and a clear picture will emerge after a thorough investigation.