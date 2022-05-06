Mumbai: Global professional services firm ZS Thursday said it is planning to hire 4,000 people in India across domains during this financial year with an equal focus on freshers and experienced candidates.

The fresh recruitment will take the company’s total headcount to over 10,000.

The firm is looking to grow its team in India and recruit 4,000 positions across domains, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, cloud technologies, data science and business analytics, ZS said in a statement.

ZS India, which currently has nearly 9,000 employees, plans to surpass last financial year (FY22) hiring statistics by at least 25 per cent, while ramping up talent across functions at its three locations — Pune, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

“We want to lead the way by taking transformative approaches to develop, engage and retain diverse people. The demand outlook for the rest of the year remains strong for us. Having expertise in India has always been critical to helping us remain ahead of the curve as we look for ways to expand our technological capabilities to drive innovation for our global offerings.

“Our focus is also to preserve ZS’s culture by embodying it in everything we do so that the same values trickle down to our new team members who join the company,” ZS India regional managing principal Mohit Sood said.

PTI