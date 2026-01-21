Bhubaneswar: The state government has announced plans to construct a grand temple on the premises of the Ahima shrine at Joranda in Dhenkanal district.

The Mahima Temple, also known as ‘Shunya Mandira’, is the principal seat of Mahima Dharma, a spiritual tradition that emphasises simple living, equality, and the welfare of humanity.

As part of the proposed development, the existing ‘Shunya Mandira’ will be preserved in its current form, while a new, majestic temple structure will be built over it.

Chairing a review meeting in this regard Tuesday, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the project aims to enhance religious infrastructure while maintaining the sanctity and spiritual essence of the site.

The meeting also reviewed plans for the development of associated facilities, including Akhanda Jyoti Temple, Bhajan Mandap, prayer hall, sacred pond, and overall beautification of the temple premises.

In addition, detailed discussions were held on constructing a kitchen, pilgrim accommodation, and adequate parking facilities.

Works department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh informed the Chief Secretary that the development blueprint has been prepared in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.